Authorities Look for ‘Potentially Armed’ Pursuit Suspect in Anaheim for Over 5 Hours: Police

Police are searching for a “potentially armed” person in Anaheim Tuesday night following a pursuit — a manhunt that’s last over five hours, according to authorities.

The pursuit happened sometimes before 5:11 p.m. That’s when Anaheim police tweeted there was a search for the suspect in the pursuit and told local residents in the 700 block of South Yana Drive and the 2700 block of Wilberta Lane to shelter in place.

Assisting @BuenaParkPD with suspect search following pursuit. Residents in 700 blk S Yana and 2700 blk Wilberta Ln should Shelter in Place unless told to evacuate by SWAT on scene pic.twitter.com/BWSCXnG7Np — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) March 7, 2018

Just 20 minutes later, Anaheim police then told those in the area of West Stonybrook Drive and South Dale Avenue to also shelter in place, in another tweet.

SWAT officers swarmed the scene along with Anaheim and Buena Park police, as K-9 units and a chopper were used to search the area, authorities said.

Just after 10 p.m., Anaheim police confirmed that the person who could possibly be armed had still not been found, according to a tweet, as law enforcement officials used noise and flash distraction devices to try locating the person.

Buena Park police said the pursuit had continued into the Anaheim area but authorities have not released more details about it or about the person being looked for.

No further information has been released by police.