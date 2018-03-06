Cryptic Message Found at San Diego-Area Mansion After Woman’s Death Takes Center Stage at Trial

The message left in black on the door to the bedroom where Rebecca Zahau was found dead was cryptic. Two lines, no punctuation.
The first read: "She saved him" The next: "Can you save her"
Theories on just who wrote the enigmatic message took center stage in a San Diego courtroom Monday afternoon, during the third day of trial testimony rising from the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Zahau's family.
They reject the official finding that 32-year-old Zahau — found hanging nude, bound, and gagged — committed suicide July 13, 2011, by throwing herself over a second-story balcony in her boyfriend's Coronado home, and instead accuse her boyfriend's brother, Adam Shacknai, in her death.
