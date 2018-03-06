David Byrne Giveaway

Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Byrne is coming back to Los Angeles. The innovative icon is back on tour for his critically acclaimed new album American Utopia. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News this weekend for your chance to win a copy of American Utopia along with two tickets to see David Byrne with Ibeyi on Saturday August 25th at the Shrine Auditorium. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. From Talking Heads classics to his extensive solo hits, it’s going to be a night of incredible music from one of the most transformative voices of rock and roll.

