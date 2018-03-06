Double Shooting Leaves 1 Woman Dead, Another Hospitalized in East L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for the gunman or gunmen who shot two women, killing one of them, in East Los Angeles Monday night.

Deputies were sent to the 4000 block of East 6th Street after receiving an anonymous call reporting a gunshot victim at about 11:09 p.m., Sgt. Mejia with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Arriving authorities found two victims, both females, suffering from gunshot wounds, Mejia said.

The women were in their late teens to early 20s, Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

One of the women was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. She was later listed in stable condition, Mejia said.

Investigators did not say how many times, or where the woman was struck by the gunfire.

The second woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if there were one or more shooters involved in the incident, which is believed to be gang related, Sheriff's Department Deputy Bracks said.

Possible witnesses in the neighborhood were not cooperating with investigators, Mejia said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).