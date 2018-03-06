Hiker Rescued After Apparent Fall in Griffith Park That May Have Happened Two Days Earlier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A hiker who possibly fell down a ravine in Griffith Park two days ago was rescued on Tuesday, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The hiker, an approximately 60-year-old man, was discovered conscious but unable to walk around 8:50 a.m., according to an LAFD alert.

Responding crews located the injured man at the bottom of a ravine, in an area of rugged and remote terrain mid-way between the Griffith Observatory and the Old Los Angeles Zoo, authorities said.

He may have been there for as long as two days, the alert stated.

The injured man was airlifted out of the park by an LAFD helicopter just before 9:45 a.m., Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed. He was being taken directly to a local hospital.

First responders are still assessing the patient's injuries and his condition was not immediately known.

No further details were released.