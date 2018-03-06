Homeless Joshua Tree Couple, Charged With Abuse After Kids Found Living in Shack, Released From Jail

A judge on Tuesday ordered Daniel Panico and Mona Kirk released on their own recognizance, five days after the Joshua Tree couple was arrested when a deputy found their three children living in a plywood shack.

Dozens of supporters were at the Joshua Tree courthouse Tuesday morning to show their support for the parents.

They wore red paper hearts on their clothing to show their love for the family. Before the hearing the supporters rallied outside the courthouse, carrying signs that read “reunite this family” and “being homeless is not a crime.”

In a jailhouse interview Monday night, Panico said his family has been torn apart even though he and his wife did nothing wrong.

