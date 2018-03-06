Homeless Joshua Tree Couple, Charged With Abuse After Kids Found Living in Shack, Released From Jail

A judge on Tuesday ordered Daniel Panico and Mona Kirk released on their own recognizance, five days after the Joshua Tree couple was arrested when a deputy found their three children living in a plywood shack.

Daniel Panico and Mona Lisa Kirk appeared in court on March 2, 2018. In an interview with the L.A. Times, Panico said he and Kirk were "just minding our own business, trying to raise our three kids on little money." (Credit: Brian Rokos / The Press-Enterprise)

Dozens of supporters were at the Joshua Tree courthouse Tuesday morning to show their support for the parents.

They wore red paper hearts on their clothing to show their love for the family. Before the hearing the supporters rallied outside the courthouse, carrying signs that read “reunite this family” and “being homeless is not a crime.”

In a jailhouse interview Monday night, Panico said his family has been torn apart even though he and his wife did nothing wrong.

