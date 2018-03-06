Humans Attacked Self-Driving Cars in 2 of 6 California DMV Crash Reports This Year

The human response to possible takeover by robot overlords is off to a troubling start.

Of six crash reports involving robot cars filed in California so far this year, two involved a human approaching the car and attacking it.

On Jan. 2, a Chevy Bolt EV operated by General Motors’ Cruise driverless car division in San Francisco’s Mission District was waiting at a green light for pedestrians to cross when a man “ran across Valencia Street against the ‘do not walk’ symbol, shouting, and struck the left side of the Cruise AV’s rear bumper and hatch with his entire body,” damaging a tail light, according to a report filed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

No one was injured and police were not called, the report said. The car was in autonomous mode but a driver was behind the wheel, as required by current law.

