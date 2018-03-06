Parker Smith offers fashion forward denim to women of all shapes and has attracted celebrity fans including Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston, Lilly Collins, Lucy Hale, Cindy Crawford, Lupita Nyong’o, Zoe Saldana, and many more. The founder of Parker Smith, Mary Ellen Moschetti, joined us live with trends for women in their 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, and 50s. Parker Smith Jeans are available at select Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus locations or you can also shop at the website.
Jeans for Women of All Ages & Body Types With Parker Smith
