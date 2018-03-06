Man Charged With Stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar Could Face Up to 3 Years in County Jail: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man could spend up to three years in county jail if convicted as charged after stealing an actress's Oscar, officials announced Tuesday.

Terry Bryant, 47, was charged with one felony count of grand theft of property exceeding $950 in value, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The man was seen taking Frances McDormand's award during the Governors Ball after Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, prosecutors said.

He also appeared to show off the Oscar in a now-deleted live video posted on a Facebook account for Terry Bryant Djmatari.

Los Angeles police said a photographer who didn't recognize Bryant as an Oscar winner helped nab the suspected thief. Officers took him into custody shortly before midnight, according to LAPD.

Bryant apparently had a ticket to the Governors Ball, police said.

A representative for McDormand told CNN that "Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited" after a brief time apart.

Bryant was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning. The District Attorney's Office said if he's convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of three years in county jail. Prosecutors requested bail to be set at $20,000.