Man With Brain Damage After Being Injured in L.A. Jail to Receive $5.9 Million Settlement Approved by Board of Supervisors

A 27-year-old man who suffered permanent brain damage after he was injured in a Los Angeles jail will receive $5.9 million under a settlement approved Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors.

Juan Isaac Garza was jailed at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in May 2012 on attempted murder charges. He was considered a suicide risk and was placed in secure housing where he could be closely monitored, according to a lawsuit filed in L.A. County Superior Court.

The lawsuit said that a sheriff’s deputy became alarmed after seeing Garza mumbling to himself and standing on a chair.

The deputy summoned a psychologist who found Garza lying face up on the floor of his cell and unable to respond to questions, according to the lawsuit and a case summary provided to supervisors.

