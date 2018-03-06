Pentatonix Giveaway

The three time Grammy award winning and multi-platinum selling vocal group Pentatonix is bringing their own brand of pop-style a cappella to Los Angeles. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, March 7th or the KTLA 5 news at 10pm on Thursday, March 8th for your chance to win two tickets to see Pentatonix at the FivePoint Amphitheatre on Thursday July 19th. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Get ready for a night of incredible vocals and a whole lot of fun with PTX.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

