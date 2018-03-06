Playboy Mansion Owner Announces Plan to Restore Holmby Hills Property to ‘Original Grandeur’

Hugh Hefner may have died, but the Gothic-Tudor facade of his famous Playboy Mansion will live on, thanks to a recent agreement between its new owner and the city of Los Angeles.

According to the agreement, which one official described as a permanent protection covenant, mansion owner Daren Metropoulos has informed officials that he has no plans to demolish the 14,000-square-foot main residence and will restore the house and facade to “its original grandeur.” Metropoulos signed the agreement with 5th District Councilmember Paul Koretz.

Metropoulos bought the Holmby Hills property in 2016 for $100 million with plans to connect the estate with one he already owns next door. Both structures were designed by architect Arthur R. Kelly. The Playboy Mansion now requires “substantial renovations and repairs following a long period of deferred maintenance,” the agreement said.

The covenant is permanently attached to the Charing Cross Road property, according to Koretz, and all future owners must abide by it as well. The agreement says that even though the owner has no plans to level the main residence, he will notify the district’s council member if he ever applies for a demolition permit.

