Police Officer Killed, 2 Others Injured in Shooting in Missouri

A police officer was killed and two others injured during a shooting at a residence in Missouri on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The two injured officers are undergoing treatment following the shooting in Clinton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.

Several agencies, including SWAT teams, the Clinton Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene, where the suspect had been barricaded before being found dead inside the residence, authorities tweeted.

Earlier, the Clinton Fire Department urged residents to avoid the area, CNN affiliate KCTV reported.