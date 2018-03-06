Poodle Found With Muzzle Tied Shut Is Recovering at Humane Society in Pomona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A poodle found with its muzzle tied shut with a rubber band, leaving him with torn skin needing around 30 stitches, is on the road to recovery Tuesday after being rescued by animal control officials from an Ontario neighborhood.

Ricky the poodle was spotted by a random person, who contacted animal control after seeing the dog in some sort of distress. His owner and the person responsible for his injuries are not yet known, according to authorities.

When Rciky was taken to vets in Pomona for treatment, the poodle was found to have a thick rubber band tied around his mouth — making his muzzle impossible to open.

"I cannot imagine. He had to be in severe pain, not to mention the infection," said Dr. Cynthia Kinney of the Inland Valley Humane Society. "And he was starving, literally starving."

With the rubber band wrapped around his mouth so tightly, it was cutting off the blood circulation and embedding more and more deeply into his flesh, according to Kinney. It was cutting down to the bone.

Once in the care of vets, Ricky was given around 30 stitches, antibiotics and a liquid diet to help him recover. And the healing period has worked out pretty well for him, Kinney said.

"Dogs are the best. And they're very forgiving creatures," she said. "The other day, when he came in, he was very scared and nervous, and today, he's just a whole new dog — very happy."

The humane society where he was treated is searching for his owner and the person responsible for harming him.