Suspected DUI Driver Buys More Wine After Crashing Her Car in Florida Parking Lot: Police

A Florida woman who allegedly purchased more wine after crashing her vehicle in a Publix parking lot in Cape Coral over the weekend was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, police said.

Fifty-year-old Lisa Lehman is facing charges of DUI and hit and run, Fort Myers television station WFTX reported.

According to Cape Coral police, a customer came out of the Publix on Cape Coral Parkway to find her parked vehicle damaged around 8 a.m. Sunday.

As the victim talked to police at the scene, Lehman arrived, placed a brown bag in her car, and identified herself as the driver of the car. She admitted that she had hit and damaged the victim’s car, police said. Officers noted that Lehman was having balance issues and smelled of alcohol.

First responders checked Lehman and found no medical issues. Officers then conducted a DUI investigation, during which she failed several sobriety tests, according to a police report.

Lehman was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail.

A search of her vehicle revealed an empty Chardonnay bottle under a seat, and the brown bag contained a bottle of Moscato she had just purchased from Publix.