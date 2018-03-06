Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Central Library at the NEW exhibition "The Industry in Our Backyard: Television Production in Los Angeles 1940s-1980s."

From Lucy to ALF, from game shows to talk shows, from local news to the made-for-TV movie, The Industry In Our Backyard: Television Production In Los Angeles 1940s-1980s showcases four decades in the life of the medium that dominated American culture, yet for Angelenos, was just another part of daily life.

The images displayed in the exhibit were largely taken by photographers from the Herald Examiner and the Valley Times newspapers, who were granted exclusive access to back lots, sound stages and location shoots around town for their TV section

These photos, which have not been seen in as many as sixty-five years when they first ran in the papers, provide rare glimpses of the earliest L.A. stations, the crews at work and the stars in action.

"The Industry in Our Backyard: Television Production in Los Angeles 1940s-1980s."

Central Library, History and Genealogy Department, LL4

630 West 5th Street

Downtown Los Angeles, CA 90072

(213) 228-7000

