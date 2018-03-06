Woman Fired by Multiple Home Care Agencies for Stealing Seniors’ Identities Arrested: Police

A woman who had been fired from at least three home care agencies for financial elder abuse was arrested Tuesday after she stole seniors’ identities while working for another company, authorities said.

Officers arrested Aujana Johnson-Payne at a nursing school in Artesia for elder abuse, burglary and identity identity theft, according to Tustin police.

Johnson-Payne took at least two individuals’ credit and debit card information in 2017 while working for an agency that provided care for people with mobility issues, dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke, police said.

The woman then allegedly used the information to make online purchases, including food and liquor orders through phone delivery apps. Johnson-Payne also took out cash loans and paid them back with the victims’ credit or debit card data, authorities said.

Tustin police said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department previously arrested Johnson-Payne in October 2017 for financial elder abuse and was out on bail. Investigators said she had been terminated for financial elder abuse from at least three home care agencies in the past.

Detectives said Johnson-Payne might have more victims in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Anyone with information could call the Tustin Police Department at 714- 573-3249.