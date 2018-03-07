Man Shot by Police, In Custody After Standoff Near Long Beach City Hall Following Alleged Threats Made to Gov’t Building

A man was shot by police and taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after an hourlong standoff with a Long Beach SWAT team following a report to police that he was believed armed and had threatened to blow up a federal building.

Long Beach City Hall went on lockdown due to the situation, Mayor Robert Garcia said. Police said SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were dispatched to the 300 block in West Ocean Boulevard, where they were trying to make contact with the man since police were first called to an area nearby just before 4 p.m.

Over the course of the standoff, the man was shot by police at some point, Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson said.

Officers had gotten in contact with the man earlier in the standoff and “found that he was armed with a handgun,” Johnson said.

“Officers are talking to the subject to put down the weapon but he is not complying,” he said earlier.

Later, just around 6 p.m., Sky5 video showed the man being taken into custody by responding officers.

Just prior to the officers getting in contact with him, the man could be seen getting out of a large white van with both his hands raised, as Sky5 video showed. He was seen standing outside the vehicle for at least 20 minutes before what appeared to be SWAT officers swarmed him.

Police were first called to the area near 4th Street and Long Beach Boulevard near the federal building just before 4 p.m. They received a call from a woman saying her husband was armed with a gun and threatening to blow up the federal building, police said.

The standoff was just over half a mile from that area.

At about 5:18 p.m., Mayor Garcia tweeted the suspect was still allegedly barricaded and police were escorting city employees out of a building. At the time, he said “everyone is safe.”

Arson and explosives investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were also dispatched to the scene since there were reports of an explosive device of some sort possibly being involved.

#LASD Arson/Explosives Detail responding to 500 blk W Ocean Bl #LongBeach to assist @LBPD with male adult inside veh w/possible improvised explosive device **Stay clear of area** @SEBLASD — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 8, 2018

Garcia first tweeted at about 4:40 p.m. that police were at the scene and said “everyone in the building is safe” while city hall went on lockdown. He also advised people stay away from the area of Magnolia Avenue and West Ocean Boulevard.

“I’m here at City Hall with the team,” he wrote in the tweet.

In a later tweet, the mayor wrote that the person was in a white van that is parked in front of City Hall on Ocean Boulevard.

“The LBPD has secured the area and we are on full alert,” he wrote. “Again, avoid the area please.”

Johnson said Ocean Boulevard is closed both east and west bound from Magnolia to Pacific avenues.

No further information has been released.

Check back for developing updates to this story.