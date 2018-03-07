Tree Fire Burns Two Homes in Brea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two families are out of their homes following two house fires in Brea Tuesday night, according to firefighters.

Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of North Denise St. around 10 p.m. to find several cypress trees engulfed in flames near a home.

Firefighters got the fire under control and left.

Hours later, firefighters were called back. Firefighters say embers may have been what sparked a third-alarm house fire in a neighboring home.

“I woke up in time to see that whole row of trees blow up like a matchbook,” said displaced homeowner Brian Erland. “We can’t go back in because they cut holes in the roof because smoke was billowing in.”

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.