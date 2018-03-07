Florida Legislature Passes Bill That Would Allow Some School Staff to Carry Weapons in Response to Mass Shooting

The Florida House on Wednesday passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which includes several gun control measures.

The bill now goes to Gov. Rick Scott, who has expressed reservations about a provision that would allow some teachers and staff to carry weapons in schools.

“I’ve been clear, I don’t think we ought to be arming teachers,” Scott said earlier Wednesday.

Whether to sign the bill is an important political consideration for Scott, who is term-limited and is widely expected to challenge Florida’s Democratic US senator, Bill Nelson, in the November midterm election. Florida’s House and Senate are majority Republican, and their legislative session ends Friday.

Earlier in the day, he vowed to review the bill “line by line” before signing it. “The group that I’m going to be talking to — the groups that I care most about right now because it impacted them so much — is the families,” Scott said.

Scott also concerned about waiting period

The bill includes the following measures:

– Raise the age to purchase a firearm to 21 from 18;

– Require a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases, with some exceptions;

– Ban the sale or possession of bump fire stocks, which allow a semiautomatic weapon to fire more like an automatic weapon;

– Give law enforcement more authority to seize weapons and ammunition from those deemed mentally unfit or otherwise a threat;

– Provide additional funding for armed school resource officers and mental health services.

The state Senate on Monday amended the most contentious provision in the bill — establishing a voluntary program that would allow school personnel to be armed‎ if they undergo 144 hours of training — to address concerns raised by students, teachers, parents and Scott, who argued, “Teachers should teach.”

Under the change, those who “exclusively perform classroom duties as classroom teachers” wouldn’t be allowed to participate in the program. Teachers who perform additional duties, like coaching football or heading the drama club, would be allowed to participate, as would other school staff like administrators and cafeteria workers.

Shortly after the Senate limited which teachers would be allowed to be armed, the governor’s office called the move “a step in the right direction,” but by Tuesday night, Scott’s office had restated his opposition.

Scott also expressed concern over the three-day waiting period included in the legislation, spokeswoman Schenone said Tuesday.

Students from Parkland, some of whom have become fierce advocates for gun control in the wake of the February 14 shooting that left 17 people dead, have demanded an assault weapons ban and have urged lawmakers not to allow the arming of teachers.‎