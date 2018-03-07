× Former LASD Recruit Charged With Robbing ATM Machine as Brinks Truck Driver

A Brinks truck driver and former Los Angeles Sheriffs Department recruit was charged on Wednesday with stealing cash he was delivering to a Wells Fargo ATM in Newhall, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Julio Cesar Jimenez was charged with grand theft, vandalism over $400 and arson of property, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office media release.

All three charges are felonies, and Jimenez could face more than five years in prison if convicted as charged, the DA’s office said.

The 35-year-old stole more than $65,000 on Nov. 28, 2017 and burnt the Wells Fargo ATM on Dec. 1, 2017, according to the DA’s office media release.

A total of $120,000 was stolen from the ATM, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was arrested on Feb. 15 after he became a LASD recruit, the DA ‘s office said. Jimenez was hired as a cadet and started training with the sheriff’s office on Dec. 18, 2017, the Sheriff’s Department previously confirmed.

According to the DA’s office media release, Jimenez is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at the San Fernando Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the case, the DA’s office said.