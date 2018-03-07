Frank Buckley Interviews: George Takei, Actor

George Takei is an actor, author and activist who is perhaps best known for playing Hikaru Sulu of the USS Enterprise on the original “Star Trek” television series. George is currently starring in the musical “Allegiance” playing at the Aratani Theater at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in downtown Los Angeles.

“Allegiance” is inspired by the true life story of the Takei family during World War II. As Americans of Japanese descent, they were forced to leave their home and give up their family business in Los Angeles to live in an internment camp throughout the war.

During this podcast, George talks about his family’s experience in the internment camps, about Star Trek and his cast mates, about his decision to come out and his advocacy for same sex marriage, and about the origin of his catch phrase: “Oh my!”

