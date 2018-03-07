Herbalist Charged With Child Endangerment After Harbor Gateway Teen’s Death: Officials

An herbalist accused of practicing medicine without a license was charged Wednesday after his treatment of a 13-year-old boy with diabetes allegedly contributed to the Harbor Gateway teen’s death, officials said.

Timothy Morrow faces one count of child abuse causing death and a single count of practicing medicine without a license, according to a news release from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Morrow allegedly began treating the teen for diabetes in 2014, after meeting his mother through several of his seminars on herbs that she attended. He recommended herbs for the boy instead of the insulin prescribed by the victim’s pediatrician, the release stated.

In August of that year, the victim became ill and semi-comatose as a result of complications from his Type-1 diabetes. Morrow is accused of visiting the family’s home shortly before the teen’s death, telling his parents to give their son the herbal oils he was selling rather than insulin.

The next day, the 13-year-old went into cardiac arrest and died. He would have lived had he received proper medical treatment, according to the medical examiner.

“The allegations in this case underscore the serious health and safety risks of taking medical advice from someone who lacks a license and the proper training that goes with it,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in the release. “No family should have to suffer the tragedy of losing a child because of irresponsible, un-credentialed medical advice.”

Morrow is scheduled to be arraigned later this month. He faces up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information about Morrow or any other alleged unlicensed practice of medicine is urged to call the office’s Consumer Workplace Protection Unit at 213-978-8070.