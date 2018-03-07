Mother, Son Killed in ‘Freak Accident’ After Skiing to Condo From Kirkwood Mountain Resort

A mother and her 7-year-old son were killed when they were buried in several feet of snow that fell from the roof of a condominium near Kirkwood Mountain Resort over the weekend.

Olga Perkovic, 50, and her 7-year-old son Aaron Goodstein were reported missing about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The mother and son were last seen boarding Lift 7 at the resort about 4 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies later determined the two had decided to return to their condo by skiing an alternate route through a wooded area and into the condominium complex.

At some point they skied under a roof covered with snow, which then slid off and buried them, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Several hours later, about 9 p.m., a neighbor noticed ski gloves on the snow along the side of the condominium and began to dig. He found the mother and son lying buried beneath about 3 feet of snow.

The mother and son were flown to area hospitals, where both were pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Spencer Pace called the incident “a freak accident,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Large chunks of snow occasionally slide off of roofs injuring people, but Pace could not think of another fatal incident in his 30 years there.

Perkovic had been visiting the resort on a ski vacation with her three children and her mother.