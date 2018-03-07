O.C. Professor Accused of Indecent Exposure, More Victims Sought

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for more victims of indecent exposure allegedly by a professor at a university in Fullerton, deputies announced Wednesday.

Dong-Hyun Huh, an anthropology professor at Grace Mission University, is accused of pulling his pants down and exposing himself to two women on September 15.

LA County Sheriff’s deputies say the first incident happened on Marquardt Avenue and Ashworth Street in Cerritos. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, told authorities Huh was sitting in his car when he yelled at her get her attention. When she stopped, he said he was lost and needed directions.

As the victim walked up to his driver’s side window, she saw Huh had his pants down and his genitals fully exposed, according to deputies.

The victim ran off.

Shortly after, Huh exposed himself and masturbated in front of a 19-year-old woman on Gridley Road and Artesia Boulevard in Artesia, deputies said.

Huh was arrested Tuesday and is out on bond. He is awaiting arraignment on two counts of indecent exposure.

Authorities are now looking for more potential victims. They say Huh was driving a white, 2017 Lexus NX 200t. Anyone having information regarding this crime is urged contact the Cerritos Sheriff Station, attention Detective Ryan Clinkingbeard, at 562-860-0044.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).