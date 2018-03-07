Suspect Arrested, No Further Threat to Pierce College Campus After Evacuation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person has been arrested and Pierce College in Woodland Hills is considered safe again following a reported threat of violence earlier Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A school-wide alert was issued by the college around 5:30 p.m., instructing students to vacate the campus and notifying them classes were canceled for the remainder of the day. Later, at 8 p.m., sheriff's deputies said there's no longer a threat and classes will resume the next day.

Authorities have not released information about the person arrested.

"We are taking measures to ensure safety of our students and employees," the campus alert issued earlier read. "Please do not come to Pierce College tonight."

School officials described the threat as "credible" but did not provide further details.

The threat was overheard by someone who then reported it, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Classes at the college were expected to resume Thursday morning.

A high school in Orange County was also closed Wednesday after receiving a threat, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Monday, a 14-year-old boy who had lodged threats against his Fullerton high school was detained after a loaded firearm was found in his home. Earlier that same day, classes were canceled at Cypress College in Cypress after a credible threat was reported to police.

Officials have been taking a hard-line stance with such reports in the wake of a mass shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day.

Officials were continuing to investigate the incident at Pierce College and no further details were immediately available.

The campus, at 6201 Winnetka Ave., is one of nine in the Los Angeles Community College District and serves around 22,000 students, according to its website.

#LASD investigating threats to @PierceCollegeCA that were overhead by reporting party. Threats reportedly made in @LAPDHQ jurisdiction. #PierceCollege is currently being evacuated. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 8, 2018