President Trump to Attend Campaign Fundraiser in Beverly Hills Next Tuesday

President Trump will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for his reelection campaign when he visits California next week for the first time in his presidency, according to an invitation obtained by The Times.

Donors will contribute up to $250,000 each to Trump’s campaign and various Republican National Committee accounts to attend the Tuesday evening event at an undisclosed location in Beverly Hills.

The top ticket price includes a roundtable, photo opportunity and dinner. The cheapest ticket, which is dinner only, costs $35,000 for an individual and $50,000 for a couple.

The fundraiser is being hosted by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, national finance chairman Todd Ricketts and deputy national finance chairman Elliott Broidy.

