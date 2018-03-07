Video Shows Moment Snowmobiler Is Caught in Utah Avalanche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video captured a snowmobiler getting caught in an avalanche in the Wasatch Range in Utah this week.

A member of the Utah Avalanche Center was in American Fork Canyon watching snowmobilers play in the area of Major Evans Gulch when the slide occurred Tuesday afternoon, Mark Staples with the center told KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City.

The witness, Trent Meisenheimer, anticipated an avalanche was about to happen, pulled out his phone and was able to catch the snowmobiler get caught in the slide.

“When this type of avalanche happens, it happens across the whole slope, above you, to the side of you, below you, and it’s really hard to escape," Staples told KSTU.

The center stated on Twitter that the avalanche was 3 feet deep and 500 feet wide. The avalanche, on a northeast-facing slope at 9,800 feet in elevation, was triggered by the snowmobiler, Meisenheimer said.

The snowmobiler, who deployed an avalanche-safety airbag, was buried only to about his waist and was not injured. The snowmobile was buried.

The season has seen been "plagued" by loose, faceted snow that remains at the base of the snowpack, Meisenheimer said in the center's video.