‘What the Heck Should I Eat?’ With Dr. Mark Hyman

Ten time New York Times Best Selling Author and Director of Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Dr. Mark Hyman, joined us live to talk about his new book, “Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?” In this new book, Dr. Hyman provides an explanation of nutrition science – the political, environmental, economic and social issues around food. Dr. Hyman provides a guide on how to make the best choices in each category – meat, poultry and eggs, dairy, fish and seafood, veggies, etc. The book is available at book stores everywhere, Amazon, Dr. Hyman’s website, or click HERE.