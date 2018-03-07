Ten time New York Times Best Selling Author and Director of Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Dr. Mark Hyman, joined us live to talk about his new book, “Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?” In this new book, Dr. Hyman provides an explanation of nutrition science – the political, environmental, economic and social issues around food. Dr. Hyman provides a guide on how to make the best choices in each category – meat, poultry and eggs, dairy, fish and seafood, veggies, etc. The book is available at book stores everywhere, Amazon, Dr. Hyman’s website, or click HERE.
‘What the Heck Should I Eat?’ With Dr. Mark Hyman
