2 Brothers Killed in Moreno Valley Shooting: Officials

Two brothers were killed in a Moreno Valley shooting, police announced Thursday.

Officials respond to the scene of a double fatal shooting in Moreno Valley on March 8, 2018. (Credit: OC Hawk)

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Old Lake Drive and Sunny Mead Ranch Parkway, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding officers found a man and a 17-year-old boy dead near a vehicle at the scene. The victims have not been identified, but officials told KTLA on Thursday they are brothers.

Investigators were looking at surveillance video from a nearby Jack in the Box and were also talking to witnesses at the scene.

No further details was released Thursday.

Anyone with information can call 951-955-2777 or 951-486-6700.

