2 Brothers Killed in Moreno Valley Shooting: Officials

Two brothers were killed in a Moreno Valley shooting, police announced Thursday.
The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Old Lake Drive and Sunny Mead Ranch Parkway, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Responding officers found a man and a 17-year-old boy dead near a vehicle at the scene. The victims have not been identified, but officials told KTLA on Thursday they are brothers.
Investigators were looking at surveillance video from a nearby Jack in the Box and were also talking to witnesses at the scene.
No further details was released Thursday.
Anyone with information can call 951-955-2777 or 951-486-6700.
KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.
33.942466 -117.229672