Pursuit Driver Surrenders to Authorities in East Los Angeles

A man was seen being detained in East Los Angeles after leading officers on a pursuit on Thursday night.

The driver was originally contacted by detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducting a follow-up investigation in an unmarked car, according to Jodi Miller, the agency's public information officer.

The detectives attempted to pull over the Honda Accord on Mountain Avenue in Upland, just off the 10 Freeway, Miller said. But the driver refused to pull over as the vehicle entered the 10 Freeway.

California Highway Patrol officers assumed control of the chase after it left San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies' jurisdiction, according to CHP Officer Brandt.

Brandt said he believed it was a sheriff's narcotics unit that originally attempted to pull over the car. CHP began chasing the vehicle around 8:20 p.m. in El Monte.

Sky5 was first overhead the chase around 8:30 p.m. as CHP units were chasing the white sedan through the San Gabriel Valley.

The suspect car was heading westbound on the 10 Freeway before getting onto the south 710 Freeway in Monterey Park.

The older-model sedan was seen emitting a white smoke and slowing down as it approached the Highway 60 interchange. It eventually came to a stop on the freeway, underneath an overpass near the Third Street exit.

Shortly after, the driver was seen exiting his car with his hands up. He was handcuffed and loaded into a CHP vehicle without further incident.

Miller confirmed the man was in CHP custody. No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.