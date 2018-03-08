Our friends at Boa Steakhouse surprised Chris with their seafood platter and Baked Alaska dessert. BOA's seafood platters come in grand and deluxe sizes that serve 2-3 and 4-5 respectively, each one features a selection of chilled shellfish, including oysters, clams mussels, prawns, lobster, king crab legs, and ceviche with all the fixings. BOA Steakhouse artfully combines a bold, colorful environment with modern-day steakhouse fare. Steaks and chops include a selection of prime Omaha beef such as the “40 Day” Dry Aged New York Strip and the “Bone In” Rib Eye, as well as Certified Organic Beef and Premium American Wagyu, all served with a choice of rubs and house made sauces, including BOA’s own J-1 sauce. A full complement of traditional steakhouse sides is offered, including the Classic Caesar Salad made tableside and Mac-n-Cheese. The menu also offers tempting poultry dishes and superb seafood options, a wide variety of Sandwiches and Salads at lunchtime, an extensive cocktail menu and a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list. They have 2 locations in LA, one in Santa Monica and one in West Hollywood. For more information, you can follow them on social media.
Celebrating Chris Schauble’s Birthday With Boa Steakhouse
-
Robots Take Over Luggage Duties at New Hotel
-
Surprise Valentine’s Day Engagement in Beverly Hills, February 14th, 2018
-
Taxpayer Dollars Were Spent at the Trump Hotel in DC, Documents Show
-
TikiFish Puts A Fresh Spin on the Feast of Seven Fishes
-
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Will Soon Feature Fresh Beef
-
-
Texas Woman Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Eating Raw Oysters, Prompting Warning From Family and Friends
-
Chef Jamie Gwen’s Big Game Recipes 2018
-
Trump Tells Mar-a-Lago Crowd on NYE His ‘Enemies’ Are ‘Step by Step … Being Defeated’
-
Frank’s Birthday With Bon Vivant Market and Café
-
Ballast Point Will Bring First-Ever Beer Garden to Downtown Disney
-
-
Taco Bell Is Adding Nacho Fries to Its Menu in Late January
-
January Heat Wave Brings Record-Setting High Temps to SoCal
-
Nestle Debuts Pink KitKat Made From Ruby Chocolate in Time for Valentine’s Day