Celebrating Chris Schauble’s Birthday With Boa Steakhouse

Our friends at Boa Steakhouse surprised Chris with their seafood platter and Baked Alaska dessert. BOA's seafood platters come in grand and deluxe sizes that serve 2-3 and 4-5 respectively, each one features a selection of chilled shellfish, including oysters, clams mussels, prawns, lobster, king crab legs, and ceviche with all the fixings. BOA Steakhouse artfully combines a bold, colorful environment with modern-day steakhouse fare. Steaks and chops include a selection of prime Omaha beef such as the “40 Day” Dry Aged New York Strip and the “Bone In” Rib Eye, as well as Certified Organic Beef and Premium American Wagyu, all served with a choice of rubs and house made sauces, including BOA’s own J-1 sauce. A full complement of traditional steakhouse sides is offered, including the Classic Caesar Salad made tableside and Mac-n-Cheese. The menu also offers tempting poultry dishes and superb seafood options, a wide variety of Sandwiches and Salads at lunchtime, an extensive cocktail menu and a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list. They have 2 locations in LA, one in Santa Monica and one in West Hollywood. For more information, you can follow them on social media.