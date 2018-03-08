Disneyland Workers Demonstrate at Walt Disney Co.’s Shareholders Meeting in Houston, Demand ‘Living Wages’

A group of workers from the Disneyland Resort waved signs, chanted and demonstrated outside of Walt Disney Co.’s shareholders meeting in Houston on Thursday, demanding the company provide a “living wage.”

The demonstration was the latest effort by a coalition of unions at the Anaheim theme parks that is pushing Disney executives to raise wages for the resort’s 30,000 workers during a profitable period for the Burbank media giant. Three of those unions are currently negotiating contracts.

Standing in front of the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, the demonstrators held up signs reading “#stopdisneypoverty” among other slogans.

Disneyland workers: 11% homeless, 68% food insecure. Disney can do better and #StopDisneyPoverty pic.twitter.com/igzCRFCKSI — SEIU USWW (@seiuusww) March 8, 2018

As part of its initiative, the labor groups released an online survey last month that found that 73% of employees questioned don’t earn enough to pay for such expenses as rent, food and gas.

