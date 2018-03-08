DNA Used to ID Fullerton Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Multiple Females: DA’s Office

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic content and reader discretion is advised.

A Fullerton man with a prior conviction has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself to three females, including one incident in which the suspect ejaculated into a victim’s backyard, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities used DNA evidence to identify the suspect, 21-year-old Christian Adam Ramirez, prosecutors said in a news release.

Ramirez was charged with three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure in connection with separate incidents in Fullerton and Buena Park dating back to last April, according to the release.

In the first case, on the morning of April 20, 2017, Ramirez was standing in front of an apartment complex in Fullerton when he allegedly exposed himself and touched his penis while looking at a woman who was driving her son to day care. She reported it to Fullerton police, prompting the agency to launch an investigation.

About two weeks later, a 17-year-old girl was walking home from a bus stop in Fullerton when she encountered Ramirez, who again allegedly exposed and touched himself while staring at the victim, prosecutors said.

She told a staff member at La Vista High School what happened, and the school in turn contacted Fullerton police.

On Feb. 26, a third woman was in her apartment around 8:30 a.m. when she heard a loud noise coming from the backyard of her Buena Park complex. She peered through her kitchen window and observed the defendant, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and mask as he stood behind a wooden fence, according to the release.

Ramirez stared at the woman through a hole in the fence before allegedly inserting his penis in the hole and ejaculating into the victim’s backyard, prosecutors said. He then fled.

Buena Park police responded and collected DNA evidence, then submitted it to the DA’s Rapid DNA Program to be analyzed.

Last Friday, the sample came back and matched Ramirez’s DNA profile, which was in the database because he voluntarily provided one after pleading guilty in a case last year, according to the DA’s office.

The defendant entered the guilty to plea to a misdemeanor charge of soliciting another to engage in lewd conduct last June.

If convicted on the latest charges, Ramirez faces a possible sentence of three years in county jail and will have to register as a sex offender, the release stated.