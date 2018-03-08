Ex-LAPD Officer Won’t Be Charged in 2015 Fatal Shooting of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

Prosecutors declined Thursday to criminally charge a former Los Angeles police officer in the fatal shooting of a man near the Venice boardwalk — a decision that bucks an unprecedented call by Chief Charlie Beck to prosecute one of his own for a deadly, on-duty shooting.

The long-awaited decision by Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s office comes almost three years after Officer Clifford Proctor — who resigned from the Los Angeles Police Department in 2017 — shot and killed Brendon Glenn, a New York native who was staying near the famed boardwalk.

Glenn’s name became a local rallying cry in the ongoing criticism over how LAPD officers use force, particularly against African Americans. Glenn was black, as is Proctor.

Two years ago, Beck publicly said he believed Proctor should be criminally charged, marking the first time as chief he had suggested an officer be prosecuted in a fatal on-duty shooting. The silence from Lacey’s office that followed was often referenced by activists and others who contend that prosecutors do little to hold officers accountable after questionable shootings.

