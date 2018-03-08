Investigation Launched After 1 Dies, 3 Others Fall Ill at Koreatown Apartment Building: LAFD

Hazardous materials experts were at an apartment building in Koreatown where one person was found dead and at least three others had fallen ill on Thursday, officials said.

It is the second death in recent days at the apartment building, located at 920 S. Hobart Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities responded to the four-story, 48-unit building around 5:45 p.m.

The hazmat experts on scene were using “sophisticated handheld sensing equipment” to search and evaluate all the apartments in the building, LAFD said.

The structure was building around 1928, and firefighters said carbon monoxide was the suspected culprit, though that had not been confirmed. Officials were also unsure of the specific cause of death in the previous fatality.

Authorities were continuing to survey the building Thursday night. Firefighters did not say whether the building had been evacuated, but a large group of people were seen amassed outside the structure on aerial video.

No further details were immediately available.