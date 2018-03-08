L.A. Honors ‘Braceros’ With Monument Near Olvera Street

Decades ago, the United States eagerly welcomed more than 1 million Mexican nationals across the border.

Through an agreement between the U.S. and Mexican governments, the temporary workers, known as “braceros,” came under a program to help fill labor shortages during and after World War II.

Almost 80 years after the Mexican guest worker program was implemented, and in the middle of a tense standoff between California and the Trump administration over illegal immigration, Los Angeles is honoring these workers with a 19-foot monument that will be the centerpiece of a new plaza near Olvera Street.

Still days away from his first visit to California as president, Trump felt very much present.

