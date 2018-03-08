CEO, wellness explorer and author, Naomi Whittel, joined us live with tips from her new book, “Glow 15- A Science Based Plan to Lose Weight, Revitalize Your Skin and Invigorate Your Life.” Glow15 is a lifestyle plan that will make you look and feel younger. Naomi was named by Prevention as the nation's leading female innovator in the natural products industry. For more information on Naomi Whittel including how you can get a copy of the book, you can click HERE or follow Naomi on social media.
Look and Feel Younger in 15 Days With Naomi Whittel
