Man in Serious Condition After Suffering Cardiac Episode While Being Taken Into Custody by Anaheim Police

A man is in serious condition after Anaheim police officers took him into custody following an alleged crime, officials announced Thursday.

The incident occurred just after midnight March 2 when a woman called 911 to report that a man was in her backyard and was trying to break into vehicles.

Officers responded and as they tried to restrain the man, he ignored commands, ran away and dropped a stick or pole that was in his hand, Anaheim Police Chief Julian Harvey said Thursday.

The man, identified as Chris Eisinger, 35, then tripped and fell and as police tried to take him into custody, he resisted.

Harvey said Eisinger kicked officers and continued to pull away. The chief said the man showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics and as he was being restrained, appeared to be “suffering medical distress.”

Eisinger apparently went into cardiac arrest, but he was admitted into a hospital in stable condition.

By Tuesday, however, Eisinger’s brain had swelled, he his on a ventilator and he is now listed in serious condition. He also has facial injuries.

When Eisinger’s condition worsened, Harvey said he requested an investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Harvey said it is unclear how Eisinger ended up with those injuries, but he added that all officers were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time. He said he believes the officers did not use excessive force and that he hopes the investigation will shed light into what happened.

“I can tell you today that our officers followed policy, used great restraint in their application of force and handled this very challenging situation professionally,” Harvey said.

The chief said he will not release body cam footage of the incident until after an investigation is complete.

Police said Eisinger is “no stranger” to law enforcement, and he has multiple convictions for domestic violence, narcotics violations and battery on an officer. The March 2 incident, however, was Anaheim police’s first encounter with Eisinger.

Eisinger's friend told KTLA that he is skeptical and want the video released.

"If you guys didn't do anything, let us see it," the friend said of the video.