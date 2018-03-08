Mark Hamill to Receive Star on Walk of Fame; Harrison Ford, George Lucas to Help With Unveiling

Movie star Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, will be presented with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of fame Thursday.

Hamill’s star will be placed in front of the El Capitan Theatre on the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release.

“We are proud to add this extraordinary talent to the historic Hollywood monument,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Helping to unveil the star will be guest speakers Harrison Ford and George Lucas.

Ford starred alongside Hamill as Han Solo in the Star Wars film series created by Lucas.

Hamill recently returned to his Luke Skywalker role in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens and in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Hamill’s star will be the 2,630th on the Walk of Fame and will be designated in the Motion Pictures category, according to the news release.

On Wednesday night, Hamill was on Jimmy Kimmel Live appearing to destroy the talk show host’s star in order to make room for his own.

Hamill’s dedication ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and can be watched live on www.walkoffame.com.