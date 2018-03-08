Missing Baby Found Dead in Oklahoma City After Disturbing Text Prompts Amber Alert; Father Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 7-month-old baby who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Oklahoma on Wednesday has been found dead in Oklahoma City, investigators said.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday, saying they believed the baby was in "imminent danger." Authorities found the body of Jody Minjarez hours later, according to KTLA sister station KFOR.

The child's father, 31-year-old Victor Minjarez, was taken into custody, according to police.

According to KFOR, police responded to a domestic assault at a home on Lakecrest Drive on Feb. 19. Police said Minjarez violently attacked the mother of his child and left the home with the baby.

On Feb. 23, the child's mother obtained an emergency Victim Protective Order (VPO) that ordered the baby to be returned to her.

Minjarez later sent a text message to a friend saying the child's mother would never see her son again, according to KFOR.

On Wednesday, Minjarez was found inside a home in the 3000 block of Venice Blvd. in Oklahoma City. He was arrested and authorities canceled the Amber Alert.

Although the suspect in the case was in custody, police said they were still searching for the baby.

However, a short time later, authorities discovered the infant's body inside the same residence, according to the station.

Online records show Minjarez was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and desecrating a human corpse.

More details about the case were expected to be released on Thursday.