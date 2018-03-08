Nearly 200 Rabbits up for Adoption at L.A. Shelters After Being Found in ‘Overcrowding Situation’

Nearly 200 rabbits are up for adoption in the city of Los Angeles after they were rescued from an “unfortunate overcrowding situation,” Animal Services officials announced Thursday.
No details were released about the 193 rabbits and where they were living.
They are up for adoption at East Valley, Harbor, North Central, West LA and West Valley animal shelters and will be spayed and neutered.
They were evaluated by staff and appear to be healthy, officials said.
Some bunnies were unweaned and underweight and will available for New Hope rescue partners only.
The adoption fee for a rabbit could cost up to $71 after fees.
