New Flyover Video Shows Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Construction Site at Disneyland

Disney this week released a new flyover video that shows the construction site at the new Star Wars-themed land ahead of its slated opening at Disneyland next year.

The video, posted to the Disney Park’s YouTube page on Wednesday, shows the progress of the highly-anticipated addition to Disneyland.

Guests who visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will visit Planet Batuu, “a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge,” and will have the opportunity to fly the Millennium Falcon and ride on a star destroyer that “puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

Characters from the films will also make appearances in the land. Visitors can expect to see BB-8, Chewbacca, members of the First Order and others when the land officially opens to guests.

The new Star Wars-themed land is scheduled to open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World sometime in 2019.