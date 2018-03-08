Sacramento Mom Says She Learned Through News That Foster Parent Was Arrested on Suspicion of Child Porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Sacramento mother is upset after saying she learned through a news report -- and not child protective services -- that the foster parent who was caring for her sons was arrested after allegedly installing hidden cameras in his bathroom.

The foster parent, Kevin Barker, faces child porn charges, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

"I lost it. I didn't even know how to think," said the woman, who was not identified. "My mind was in every place."

She told the station she was never notified of the man's arrest by officials.

"I'm frustrated because I feel like CPS should have informed me," the mother said.

Now that detectives are investigating Barker's home, CPS couldn't answer specific questions about him like how many children he's cared for and how long, KTXL reported.

"If a major incident occurs in foster care, it is CPS practice to notify child's counsel, parents' counsel, and in most cases the biological parents. In some cases, biological parents are notified of the major incident by their attorney or not at all if parental rights have been terminated," the agency said in a statement.

The mother spoke with KTXL on Tuesday, telling the station her parental rights had not been terminated, and she was allowed to have unsupervised visits. She said her sons were taken away after a series of domestic dispute calls at her home involving her and her son's father.

"We got in an argument and CPS came out," she said. "Nothing physical. Literally arguing."

She believes the children would have been safer in her care.

So what does CPS do during visits to foster homes for annual evaluations?

Children's Advocacy Institute spokesman Ed Howard said they typically don't involve taking apart a bathroom to look for hidden cameras.

"You know, it's supposed to be something north of just a cursory look around," Howard said. "But it's not a home audit. They don't take the house down to the studs."