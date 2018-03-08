Some of California’s ‘Sanctuary’ Laws Could Be Vulnerable, Legal Experts Say

California’s three new “sanctuary” laws, challenged in court this week by the Trump administration, face different hurdles and have varying vulnerabilities, legal experts said Wednesday.

Law professors who read the lawsuit filed by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions generally described it as a credible challenge that presents complex legal questions that might wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The arguments made by the Justice Department are not at all lightweight arguments,” said Pepperdine law school professor Douglas W. Kmiec. “They are quite substantial.”

The federal government has wide authority over matters of immigration, and Sessions has charged that California’s new laws usurp or preempt federal rules.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.