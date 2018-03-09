3 Men Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Shooting at South El Monte Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating a triple-shooting that sent three men to the hospital Friday following an altercation at a South El Monte bar.

Deputies were initially sent to the 1900 block of Tyler Avenue after receiving a call about 2:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Benjamin Grubb said.

At the location, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man told authorities he was shot near the corner of Rosemead Boulevard and Garvey Avenue.

Arriving deputies found a second shooting victim at that location, Grubb said. This man had suffered head trauma and also had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where a third man showed up with a gunshot wound to his leg, Grubb said.

All of the injuries were considered non-life threatening, Grubb said.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred following an altercation inside the Palaces bar located in a strip mall at the corner of Rosemead and Garvey.

It was unclear what led to the altercation, but there was evidence of an altercation and shooting inside the bar, Grubb said.

Investigators have not determined what prompted the altercation and how many outstanding suspects there may be.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 626-285-7171. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.