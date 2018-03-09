Bengal Tiger Smuggled Into California Undergoes Surgery at San Diego Zoo

Moka, the Bengal tiger cub rescued from a smuggler last year, underwent surgery this week to fix an intestinal obstruction, adhesions and other complications that apparently arose from his earlier life.

So far, his outlook is good, said Lauren Howard, associate director of veterinary services for the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where Moka has been living since last summer.

Moka was seen to be acutely ill on Sunday, was examined on Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday.

A veterinary surgeon repaired the damage, and Moka appears to be recovering nicely. He’s in observation for another week or so.

