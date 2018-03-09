× Descendants of Frida Kahlo Want New Barbie in Artist’s Likeness Removed From Shelves

As the world honored women this week, a fierce battle has emerged here about rights to the image of one of the 20th century’s most celebrated: Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist who died in 1954 but has now made a reappearance — as a Barbie.

The dispute pits Kahlo’s descendants in Mexico against the toy giant Mattel, which rolled out the Frida Kahlo Barbie doll just in time for International Women’s Day.

Mattel says it has the legal rights to use the Kahlo image, while family members here deny that.

The dispute has raged on social media and in the press in Mexico.

