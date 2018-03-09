Fatal Crash Involving Possible Bicyclist Prompts Lane Closures on EB 101 Freeway Through Studio City Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fatal crash, possibly involving a bicyclist on the 101 Freeway in the Studio City area, is under investigation Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 6:11 a.m. near Laurel Canyon Boulevard on the eastbound side of the 101 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

The crash was described as an auto versus pedestrian.

Officials found the body of a victim in the center lane of the freeway, the Fire Department stated.

No identification or age for the victim was given.

Video from the scene showed a bicycle leaning up against the wall of the freeway.

Officials have not confirmed if the pedestrian had been riding the bike when the crash occurred.

Authorities warned commuters of heavy delays through the area.

A SIG Alert was issued about 6:30 a.m., with the closure of several lanes expected to continue for about 2 hours, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident log.

Video showed only two lanes of traffic able to get by the investigation scene at about 7 a.m.

All lanes were reopened about 9:20 a.m., the CHP tweeted.

SIGALERT CANCELLED: E/B US-101 JWO LAUREL CYN RD.,ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 9, 2018