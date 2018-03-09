Fentanyl Overdose Suspected After 2 Found Dead in Fontana Residence; 2 Children Also Inside Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two adults were found dead in a Fontana home in a suspected fentanyl overdose, police said Friday.

Another adult as well as two children were also found in the home.

Police were called to the home about 1 p.m. Friday after family members said they couldn’t get a hold of the people who lived there, Fontana Police Officer Jay Sayegh told KTLA.

Officers found a man and a woman dead, another woman passed out and a large amount of narcotics, believed to be fentanyl.

The kids appeared to be OK, but the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Sayegh said.

She would need to be intubated and admitted to the intensive care unit, he added.

Sayegh said officers cleared the home of victims but were waiting for experts to examine the drugs, which probably wouldn't happen until Saturday morning.

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous and it’s extremely deadly, so we have to get out of the residence as soon as possible,” the officer said. “Once we make sure there’s nobody that needs any help, we need to get out because we cant have our officers being exposed to it.”

The relationship between the adults and the children, who are all under 5, is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.